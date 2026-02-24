Health advocate and laboratory clinician Terry Taylor (left) urges the council to keep campaigning for the new Dunedin hospital at a council meeting yesterday .PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY The government is researching how to deliver pathology services throughout the country, as Dunedin waits on the future of its pathology department. The news could affect the timing of any new pathology facility being built alongside the new Dunedin hospital. At a Dunedin City Council public forum, clinician Terry Taylor said Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora must "have rocks in their head" for not firming up a solution earlier. "We’re in a cycle of getting nowhere that we really need a bipartisan approach to actually get what we need for the hospital’s functioning, services, ED departments, intensive cares, cancer wards and whatnot. [We] rely so much on what’s coming out of a diagnostic laboratory, and quickly, and efficiently, and effectively. "The other thing about the hospital laboratory is that it is also the centre for the whole of the Otago and Southland region. "We are the hub for diagnostics in Otago and Southland. So to not even have that confirmed as we start the building process is actually a complete flaw in the whole process. " Mr Taylor said he was aware HNZ was about to undertake a review of pathology services nationwide. He was worried it might lead to downsizing of pathology services. The "obvious solution" for HNZ in Dunedin was to announce a pathology wing in the "shelled" sixth floor of the new Dunedin hospital, Mr Taylor said. "As far as we’re concerned politically, this is a win-win for everybody. "There does not need to be any money put on the table. It just needs to be announced that this is actually going to go ahead." There needed to be an end to the "political to-ing and fro-ing" over the new Dunedin hospital, while the council needed to keep up its advocacy work, he said. "Don’t just concentrate on the bricks and mortar of one building. There’s a lot more to it that goes into making a functioning hospital." HNZ did not respond to questions before deadline yesterday.