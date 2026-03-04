The incident took place during work on the track between Bethunes Gully and Mt Cargill. File photo A helicopter swinging a large hook into the side of ute, leaving a worker injured, has been blamed on a lack of "basic communication" between two prominent Dunedin companies. The two companies, Helicopters Otago and Delta Utility Services, were told by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) they should have been consulting each other about the work they were both completing at the site. The incident took place during work on the track between Bethunes Gully and Mt Cargill. On February 27 last year, a Helicopters Otago pilot smashed the hook end of a 30m strop into the side of a Delta Utility Services vehicle, which had two workers inside it at the time. Documents shown to the Otago Daily Times by the CAA said the person who had been sitting in the driver’s seat suffered minor injuries due to the airbags deploying as a result of the crash. Both workers underwent a medical assessment, and the injured person was cleared for work. The CAA determined with some simple "basic communication" between the two companies, the entire situation could have been avoided. The work was contracted to Delta, which called in Helicopters Otago to help relocate two track gravel dumpers. A longline hook was attached to the helicopter, and the pilot took off. However, when the helicopter flew forward, the swing generated caused the hook to smash into the side of the vehicle. The CAA, which investigated the incident, determined there were overlapping duties between the two companies, and both had an obligation to discuss those duties with one another. Some "basic communication and co-ordination of activities" would have prevented the incident. "Both ... had a duty to communicate with each other to ensure their workers are not exposed to unnecessary risk." The Delta vehicle was parked about 34.5m away from where the helicopter was working, which was within the 50m exclusion zone that should have been adhered to. "CAA noted that the 27 February 2025 incident has prompted a broader discussion within the helicopter organisation about risk management, including but not limited to effective site control measures, overlapping duties and pilot decision-making." A Delta spokeswoman said Delta reviewed the incident and discussed with its teams expectations around safe work practices, site co-ordination and communication when working alongside contractors. "Delta regularly operates in remote and shared work environments, using site-specific job safety analyses and our crews are experienced in managing these situations safely. "While this incident was an isolated event, safe and clear communication on site remains an ongoing priority for Delta." Helicopters Otago operations manager and pilot Kevin Gale said the company had conducted its own internal investigation into the incident. "We had our findings and we retrained." The investigation findings released to the ODT do not reveal who was piloting the helicopter. Mr Gale said he was not the pilot at the time of the incident. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz