Hotel could use clean energy system: Cull

Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull speaks at the Otago Energy Research Centre Energy and Climate Change Symposium at Otago Museum yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A clean-energy system proposed for Dunedin could feed into a new hotel development, Mayor Dave Cull says.

The comment came in his talk at the Otago Energy Research Centre’s Energy and Climate Change Symposium at the Otago Museum yesterday.

Last week, the council announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding for an eco-friendly energy system with the University of Otago, Southern District Health Board and Ministry of Health.

It concerned the investigation of a clean-energy centre to pump hot water across the central city for heating and air conditioning.

Mr Cull said as well as creating clean power, it also had the potential to provide "very reliable thermal energy".

The system could be used by current and new businesses and organisations in the city.

"Potentially, we can offer that to any new enterprises or developments.

"For instance, if someone was to build a new hotel in that area, if we make sure we provide enough capacity in the system, we’ve got the opportunity for them to link into that as well."

Mr Cull said climate issues had reached a "critical stage" in New Zealand and the council was taking them "seriously".

Events such as Tuesday’s floods were now a yearly occurrence, whereas before 2015 they were rare.

"It is a challenging and daunting task. Particularly in Dunedin."

Before 2015 the previous time the council had to declare a state of emergency because of flooding was in 1980, he said.

The symposium continues today.

