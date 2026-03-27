The roof of a Connell St house, in the Dunedin suburb of Waverley, lies on the drive after being blown off in severe gales late on Thursday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Jim Keenan has no idea what woke him up late on Thursday night. Powerful wind causes damage in Dunedin ‘‘I got up, and not because I knew anything was going on, but because there was some lights flashing - torch lights.’’ He was a little confused at first, but after a few seconds, he realised it was firemen walking around his house. He certainly had no idea most of the roof on his house was no longer there, and two of his bedroom windows had been blown out by the severe gales. ‘‘I didn’t hear anything. I was asleep. ‘‘When I got out of bed, I thought, ‘gee, it’s a bit cool in here’, and that’s when I knew something was wrong.’’ Resident Jim Keenan describes how he discovered his roof was missing. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN It was only when he went to introduce himself to the firemen he realised he could see the sky through his ceiling. ‘‘I saw the ceiling and realised that there was no iron on it. ‘‘I didn’t know what to think.’’ The incident was called in by his neighbour, who heard the massive commotion of the roof being peeled off. The firefighters secured the roofing iron and Mr Keenan said he eventually went back to bed - in a different room, that still had a roof, of course. But in the cold light of day, he looked out his front door yesterday morning, saw his roof lying in the driveway and thought: ‘‘shit, this can’t be real’’. ‘‘The whole roof was bent over and all hanging down there.’’ Yesterday, contractors were working to put scaffolding up around the house so the roof could be repaired. Mr Keenan said there was no need for him to move out of the house while it was being repaired. Apparently, he can sleep through almost anything.