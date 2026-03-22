Dancers strike a pose during the one-hour dance-off in the Octagon on Saturday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Audience participation was the order of the day at this year’s Dunedin Fringe Festival which wrapped up last night, after 91 events over the past fortnight.

Fringe Festival producer Vanessa Beck said although they were still working out the final numbers, they estimated more than 7000 tickets were sold.

‘‘There’s been a real vibe this year.

‘‘There was that really nice feeling of people going to several events.

‘‘Many were lining up two or three shows to see in the evening.

‘‘So there was a real feeling of community, I think.’’

The events ranged from a Cook Island drumming and dance workshop hosted by Beat of the Pacific to Magic Tricks for Dogs.

Jay the Juggler shows off his skills for the 2026 Dunedin Fringe Festival at the Playhouse Theatre on Saturday.

There was also juggling, dance, creative clay workshops, stand-up comedy, theatre and much more besides.

Most of the events required a lot of audience participation, Ms Beck said.

‘‘So I want to thank the audiences for being so brave ... I think people have come to things and do things that maybe they wouldn’t usually try.’’

There would be a debrief on the festival over the next few weeks, but Ms Beck hoped next year’s would take as much advantage of the available venues.

This year, more than 30 venues were used for Fringe Festival shows.

‘‘Every one of the venue owners really bought into the idea of the Fringe Festival and I think that’s why it generated a positive atmosphere throughout the city.’’

There was a strong Dunedin presence this year, with many of the shows locally produced, she said.

The organisation would now turn its attention to the Amped Music Project and then the NZ Young Writers Festival, both taking place over the coming months.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz