The Dunedin City Council has approved additional funding of $1.25m to Dunedin Stadium Property Ltd in 2026-27 and another $1.25m the next year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Funding of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium was one of the big issues in the city council’s discussion of budgets on March 4 and 5. The Dunedin City Council decided to provide additional funding of $1.25 million to Dunedin Stadium Property Ltd in 2026-27 and increase it by another $1.25m the next year. This was principally about controlling debt. City council by-election candidates presented some thoughts on the subject. Bill Acklin said there had been a long "honeymoon period" for Dunedin’s stadium while Christchurch recovered from the earthquakes. "Now we need to reset, and adapt our stadium to accommodate 8000-12,000-capacity shows and events and make them special and economically attractive to the city as a whole." Richard Knights said most New Zealand cities would struggle to attract really big acts. "Instead of lamenting the absence of such acts, we need to be opening our stadium up to smaller and more niche events that showcase who we are as a city and encourage those types of events to want to come to Dunedin." Conrad Stedman said the stadium remained one of the city’s largest financial commitments, "so it is sensible that councillors continue to monitor its costs and performance carefully". Lync Aronson said artificial turf was an excellent suggestion, "ensuring the facility is buzzing year-round rather than relying on increasingly rare major events". Pamela Taylor said the most sustainable path forward was disciplined spending restraint. Angus Mackay was keen on more concerts from well-known New Zealand acts. "If Otago Nuggets make finals basketball, why not fill out one end of the stadium for them?"