Impaired driving trial extended

A pilot programme tasked with tackling impaired drivers has been extended for six months.

The police Impairment Prevention Team was launched in Southern centres late last year, in a bid to crack down on motorists driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or while fatigued.

It was initially a six-month trial, but it has now been extended for another six months. Otago coastal road policing manager Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said that was good news.

The team has been focused on increased visibility, which in turn acts as a deterrent.

Rather than just breath-testing drivers at weekends, they were testing people at all hours of the day, every day of the week.

"I think there’s an absolute need for increased visibility and testing," he said.

The news comes as police raise concerns about the number of people getting caught out driving while under the influence.

In Southland, police charged 35 people with drink-driving in March and 30 in April.

National Road Policing Centre director Superintendent Stephen Greally said in an ideal world, nobody would be caught.

“Our advice is always the same. If you’re drinking, don’t drive.

“Organise a way to get home before you go out drinking, and if you can, remove the option of driving home entirely by taking public transport, a taxi or getting a lift at the start of the night so you don’t have any other option but to do the same at the end of the night.”

Police would be out in force over the long weekend, at checkpoints around the country.

"With large numbers of New Zealanders on the roads this weekend we all need to be switched-on and alert,” Supt Greally said.

