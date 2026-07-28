‘Instinctively repugnant’: rogue priest linked to Otago punished by Catholic Church

A priest raised in Central Otago who founded a religious order on a remote Scottish island has been punished by the Catholic Church for questioning the validity of the Pope. Fr Michael Mary has been accused of instigating behaviour “instinctively repugnant to the Catholic sense of the faith” within the order, which is principally based on the island of Papa Stronsay, Orkney. It culminated in a livestreamed ceremony last week when Fr Michael, also known as Greg Sim, was consecrated as a bishop — without the authorisation of Pope Leo XIV. He was excommunicated from the Catholic Church that same day and those involved in the ceremony were told to repent. Fr Michael was raised in Central Otago and founded the Congregation of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, dedicated to the old Latin Mass and the traditional monastic life. The order, also known as the Transalpine Redemptorists, was officially recognised by the Catholic Church in 2012. At the time, Fr Michael told the Otago Daily Times his home district’s wild landscapes had a profound influence on him. “All these places, especially Ranfurly and Cromwell, had a profound influence on me, especially their wilderness landscapes which, as it were, seemed to hold out to me an invitation to the solitude and silence of the monastic life.” Four of the order’s foundational members were from New Zealand. While based in Scotland, “its history is firmly rooted in New Zealand and our beloved South Island”. “Spiritually speaking, Papa Stronsay island is like a home away from home. “As a young man I had a great desire to live the monastic life in Central Otago — places like Tarras, Bannockburn, the Nevis, or somewhere in the South Island high country.” [Missing Credit]Fr Michael Mary said he had “a great desire to live the monastic life in Central Otago” as a young man. Photo: Supplied In a statement, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Aberdeen Hugh Gilbert said it had been pursuing a canonical process against Fr Michael for some time. His religious community adopted the position of sedevacantism, which affirmed that Pope Leo XIV was not a true Pope, and neither he nor the bishops in communion with him were to be recognised. Fr Michael had spearheaded the order’s adoption of this movement. Statements were made and actions were taken casting doubt on the validity of certain ordinations. An opposition between an “old” and “new” church was posed, Bishop Hugh said. “All of this is instinctively repugnant to the Catholic sense of the faith, exposes those involved to ecclesiastical penalties and, unless repudiated, separates them from the communion of the Catholic Church. “Regrettably, I find Fr Michael Mary guilty of the charges brought against him, most notably that of schism. “He is therefore declared to be excommunicated, dismissed from ecclesiastical office, and prohibited from the celebration of Mass or the other sacraments.” Last week’s ceremony where he was unofficially made a bishop compounded the situation “and exposes Fr Michael Mary and those who take part to a further range of canonical penalties”. “This is a clear break with the Church.” In the event of a “sincere change of heart” and the making of reparation, the penalties against Fr Michael might be lifted, Bishop Hugh said. Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin Michael Dooley said he understood the Vatican had wanted to negotiate with Fr Michael and work things out. But being ordained a bishop without the permission of the Pope was “the straw that broke the camel’s back”. “You just can’t sort of proclaim yourself a bishop unless you’re appointed by the Pope,” Bishop Michael said. Excommunication was one of the most serious steps the Vatican could take. There would be some within the church who were sad about the outcome and felt the order had gone off track. “I find it quite sad, but really it’s the decisions he’s made that has got him into this position. “Obviously from the material that he’s put out, he just doesn’t believe that the Pope is the true Pope.” In May, the body of New Zealander Justin Evans, 24, was found in nearby waters after going missing from Papa Stronsay. The Aberdeen diocese said he went by Brother Ignatius and was a member of the order. Attempts to reach Fr Michael for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful. tim.scott@odt.co.nz