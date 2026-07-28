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‘Instinctively repugnant’: rogue priest linked to Otago punished by Catholic Church

Former Central Otago priest Fr Michael Mary, also known as Greg Sim, was unofficially made a bishop at this ceremony last week that was viewed as \\u201Ca clear break\\u201D from the Catholic Church. Photo: Supplied
Former Central Otago priest Fr Michael Mary, also known as Greg Sim, was unofficially made a bishop at this ceremony last week that was viewed as \\u201Ca clear break\\u201D from the Catholic Church. Photo: Supplied
Former Central Otago priest Fr Michael Mary, also known as Greg Sim, was unofficially made a bishop at this ceremony last week that was viewed as “a clear break” from the Catholic Church. Photo: Supplied
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
News|Dunedin
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