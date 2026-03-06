Speaking at an early International Women’s Day celebration yesterday in Grand Casino Dunedin are (from left) Dunedin Study director Prof Moana Theodore, biomedical researcher Caitlin MacRae and Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN A trio of leaders in diverse fields shared their experiences and accomplishments with Dunedin women over breakfast. Service organisation Zonta celebrated an early International Women’s Day, which falls tomorrow, with a breakfast at the Grand Casino on Friday. Biomedical researcher Caitlin MacRae, Dunedin Study director Prof Moana Theodore and Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker made up the panel of guest speakers, who answered a range of questions on their lives and careers. Zonta Metropolitan Dunedin vice-president Bex Twemlow said the event was ‘‘epic’’. The proceeds - about $5500 - would go to the group’s local fund, used for educational pathways for women and girls who would otherwise miss out, she said. Mrs Twemlow said she hoped the 100 attendees took home a message from Miss MacRae, a Zonta scholarship recipient. ‘‘I really impressed with what Caitlin said, that for far too long women have been trying to be everything for everybody all of the friggin’ time. ‘‘Taking moments of time for yourself and moments, like what we did this morning, for reflection are a far better way than saying yes to everything.’’ A breakfast was also hosted by the University of Otago Staff Women’s Caucus and Graduate Women Otago on Friday morning, on the theme ‘‘gain to give’’, featuring a talk from Jackie Bannon of community-based eatery the Dunedin Bowling Club. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz