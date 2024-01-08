Intruder nabbed after brazen fuel theft attempt

A man tried to steal petrol from a Dunedin bowling club by strolling into the clubrooms and taking the keys to the garage in broad daylight.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Kaikorai Bowling Club at 3pm yesterday.

Members of the club had discovered an intruder in the club’s garage attempting to steal petrol.

The intruder, a 24-year-old man, had entered the clubrooms and found the keys to the garage, Sgt Lee said.

The man had fled the scene before police arrived, but was found nearby and arrested.

He was charged with being unlawfully in a building and was bailed to appear in court at alater date.

