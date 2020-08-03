The site of a proposed Dunedin City Council landfill appears in the foreground of this aerial photograph. Dunedin Airport can be seen in the background. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Technical investigations of the proposed Smooth Hill landfill site have confirmed it is suitable for development, the Dunedin City Council says.

Consultant GHD Ltd had done the technical assessment and found "that the underlying ground is firm", council waste and environmental solutions group manager Chris Henderson told the council’s infrastructure services committee meeting yesterday.

"What we have confirmed with the the investigations out there is that the ‘instability’ is because there is a large layer of clay sitting on top of solid rock, and it’s the clay that moves and not the rock," Mr Henderson said.

"So if you take off that top layer of clay down to a depth of about 25m, then you’re down to a solid foundation."

Cr Jim O’Malley said a non-public council meeting on Wednesday would probably be the more appropriate place for some councillor questions and questioning at yesterday’s committee meeting was curtailed.

The council’s proposed location for a new landfill, a Smooth Hill site between Brighton and Dunedin Airport, drew about 120 people to the Brighton Community Hall late last month.

At that meeting council acting chief executive Sandy Graham invited those with concerns to bring them to the public forum at the August 5 meeting.

A council spokesman said full public or limited notification of a resource consent for the landfill would depend on council deliberations at that meeting.

One member of the public spoke to the issue during the public forum before yesterday’s meeting.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz