Issues delay ODT delivery

    Allied Press launched a major project just over two months ago to upgrade its Dunedin printing press, but it has struck a few technical issues.

    ‘‘The planned upgrade of our press controls system after 22 years’ service is a significant investment as part of our ongoing commitment to printing newspapers for readers across the South Island,’’ Allied Press chief executive Grant McKenzie said.

    ‘‘As is sometimes the case with major projects, we have recently experienced a few technical issues that have resulted in a number of customers receiving late deliveries of the Otago Daily Times.

    ‘‘We apologise for these delays and request your support and patience as we work to overcome these issues.’’

