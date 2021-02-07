Sunday, 7 February 2021

Jetskiers found stranded on sandbar

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A search and rescue operation launched for two missing jetskiiers near Dunedin this evening located the pair stuck on a sandbar.

    A police spokeswoman said it was called to the scene at Henley about 5.40pm after the jetski did not return when it was expected.

    Searches began at the intersection of Taieri Ferry Rd and Henley Rd.

    The search was stood down after rescuers found the pair fine but stuck on a sandbar in the Waipori River about 6.30pm.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter