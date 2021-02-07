Jetskiers found stranded on sandbar

A search and rescue operation launched for two missing jetskiiers near Dunedin this evening located the pair stuck on a sandbar.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to the scene at Henley about 5.40pm after the jetski did not return when it was expected.

Searches began at the intersection of Taieri Ferry Rd and Henley Rd.

The search was stood down after rescuers found the pair fine but stuck on a sandbar in the Waipori River about 6.30pm.