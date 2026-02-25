Cruise ship passenger Rachel Soudi stands in front of a new tohu whenua in Stuart St, one of two installed as part of upgrades to the adjacent Bath St. Photo: Peter McIntosh Finishing touches have been added to a refreshed central Dunedin streetscape, but the project’s final cost will not be known for months. Promised rainbow crossings bookending an updated Bath St will be considered mid-year, about the same time the project’s cost would be available, the Dunedin City Council said. The upgrade project began in May 2024, replacing degraded underground pipes dating to 1887 in Bath St and lower Stuart St. It also sought to make the street-surface more pedestrian-friendly. City services general manager Scott MacLean said all "physical works on Bath St" — pipe work, streetscape upgrade, new lighting and reinstating and reopening the road — were complete. Underground work finished in August last year. The council had approved a $17 million budget for the project — yesterday, a council spokeswoman said final cost details were expected about June or July. A report on rainbow crossings, planned for either end of Bath St but delayed in May last year, would go to council before the end of June, Mr MacLean said. Finishing touches to the street upgrade included two recently installed tohu whenua, which will be lit up at night. "This feature was included in response to public feedback we received requesting additional lighting in the area, and helps mark Bath St as a destination for locals and visitors alike." Information panels would soon be added and, as with other tohu whenua around Ōtepoti, would share mana whenua perspectives and histories of the area, he said. The new-look street was officially opened with a "Beats and Eats" event alongside the George Street Market earlier this month. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz