Traffic should now flow more easily into Dunedin from the south after completion of work at a key intersection.

A right-turn lane from Strathallan St into Portsmouth Dr has been replaced by a second left-turn lane and the change takes effect from Tuesday.

This is expected to improve the harbour arterial route, which is intended to operate as a bypass in the central city, particularly for heavy vehicles.

The Dunedin City Council said the change at the intersection would create more capacity and improve traffic flow in Strathallan St.

Part of Strathallan St was closed to traffic from May 18 while work at the intersection was carried out.

Upgraded traffic signals would be operational from Tuesday, the council said.

Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said work in the area was necessary to reduce congestion.

“We are very grateful to motorists and other commuters and area businesses for their patience while we’ve made these significant safety enhancements,” she said.

The new configuration aligned with the northbound lanes in Wharf St.

“New kerbsides and median islands are among the other safety and traffic flow enhancements to the intersection, while a roundabout at Ōtaki and Orari Sts that was built earlier this year provides better, safer access to Orari St, with improved sightlines and traffic flow,” the council said in a statement.

Carparks along Strathallan St were removed to accommodate the dual approach lanes near the Portsmouth Dr intersection.

Traffic could turn right into Portsmouth Dr from Orari St or Midland St.

The harbour arterial route runs from the Caversham Bypass Motorway’s intersection with Andersons Bay Rd to the Ward St overbridge.

The project is led by the city council, in partnership with the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.