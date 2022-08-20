The Kidd is alright: ODT reporter wins regional journalist of the year

ODT books editor and court reporter Rob Kidd. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Otago Daily Times reporter Rob Kidd has been named Regional Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in Auckland tonight.

Mr Kidd was also a finalist in the crime and justice writing category.

The judges praised Mr Kidd's engaging style and initiative.

What the judges said:

"Court reporting usually grabs the headlines for serious crime.

"But Rob Kidd spots riveting yarns in day to day court appearances and then chases those stories well beyond the dock."

"From the blunders of justice to the squabbles of pensioners, he continually digs deeper and puts a human face to the summary sheets. The result is a fascinating picture of communities and characters well beyond regional reporting.

"It is an exceptional reminder that no round should confine a reporter or great initiative."

Otago Daily Times Illustrations editor Stephen Jaquiery was a finalist for photographer of the year, while video journalist Craig Baxter was in the best breaking news category.

Allied Press community titles Oamaru Mail and The Star (Dunedin) were finalists in the community newspaper of the year category.