Lack of Bee Card hardware means free travel for some

Some passengers continued to travel free on Dunedin buses yesterday, following the launch of the new Bee Card and flat fare system the previous day.

Otago Regional Council transport manager Garry Maloney said that was because a small number of buses in a wider fleet used by its operators did not have the Bee Card hardware installed.

Normally, those buses were not required for standard bus routes, but were needed due to Alert Level 2 social distancing restrictions.

"We are running additional buses on some routes and dedicated school buses, which has pulled these older buses into service on a small number of trips.

"One of our operators also has a bus currently out of service for repairs."

He said "teething problems" from day one had started to work themselves out as passengers and bus drivers got used to using the new card.

"Feedback on the whole has been positive about the new cards, and we would like to reiterate our thanks to bus users for their patience during the launch."

