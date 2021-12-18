Saturday, 18 December 2021

Let there be lights

    4 Doon St, Mosgiel.
    87 District Rd, Green Island.
    84 Mulford St, Concord.
    6 Hanlon St, Halfway Bush.
    8 Matthew St, Abbotsford.
    4 Ayrshire Dr, Mosgiel.
    10 Forbury Rd, Forbury.
    Photographer Peter McIntosh took a wee jaunt.

    It started in 17th-century Germany with candles attached to trees using wax or pins. 

    Over the next 200 or so years Christmas lights became an established German practice and began to spread to other countries in Europe. 

    Shortly after the Illustrated London News ran a picture of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert gathered around a Christmas tree with lights with their children in 1848, British society embraced the tradition.

    These days, programmable LED lights festoon houses, trees and public displays across Western nations.

    In New Zealand, self-driven tours of decorated homes at Christmas time have become a popular tradition for families in many cities, including Dunedin, where this year the lights are as bright as ever.

    Conrad Thomas and Heidi Orr (2) outside their heavily decorated home at 98 Fawcett St, South...
    Conrad Thomas and Heidi Orr (2) outside their heavily decorated home at 98 Fawcett St, South Dunedin. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

     

