Unlocked, stocked and borrowed ... Dunedin City Library assistant Ian Woodford replenishes the contemporary fiction shelves in readiness for the library’s reopening today. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Staff have been working hard to make ‘‘shhh’’ happen at today’s reopening of the Dunedin Public Libraries.

Dunedin City Council library services manager Bernie Hawke confirmed the libraries were now as safe to visit as possible.

He said all the city’s library buildings had been thoroughly cleaned and all equipment checked before reopening.

Only the ground, first and second floors would be open in the City Library today.

‘‘We are limiting the number of customers in the libraries at any one time so people can observe physical distancing.’’

Mr Hawke said contact tracing would be in place at all of the city’s libraries, and customers would need to either use the Rippl app or provide their contact details to staff.

Hand sanitiser would be available at entrances and exits and staff requested visitors use it before entering the library.

‘‘Library surfaces are being cleaned regularly during the day.

‘‘Some shared resources, like jigsaws and toys, have been temporarily removed and we are promoting contactless payment transactions wherever possible,’’ he said.

People who have been unwell in the past 48 hours, those who are self-isolating for Covid-19 or who have been tested for Covid-19 and were waiting for their test result, should delay their visit.

‘‘Unaccompanied children under 14 years old should also not visit the library at this time.’’

The Ministry of Health has advised returned library items present a low risk and it is safe for them to be reshelved without a quarantine period.

Mr Hawke said if people were concerned, they could wash and dry their hands or use hand sanitiser when using library items at home for the first couple of days.

The book buses are not yet able to operate because it is not possible to provide safe physical distancing inside them.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz