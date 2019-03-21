Live: Thousands turn out for Dunedin vigil

About 15,000 people have turned up to Fosyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tonight to pay their respects to those affected by the Christchurch terror attacks.

Over 10,000 members of the public, University of Otago staff and students marched in complete silence to Forsyth Barr Stadium ahead of this evening's vigil in honour of the victims of the Christchurch terror attacks.

No words. No cellphones in sight. The huge crowd of people started marching to the stadium from the university about 5.30pm. The vigil is set to begin at 7pm.

The crowd of people was so long that by the time the first people reached the stadium others at the end of the queue were still at the university.

By the time the whole queue had entered the stadium and others had arrived for the vigil there appeared to be over 15,000 in attendance.

The ceremony was opened with a karakia and a greeting by Matapura Ellison.