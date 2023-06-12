Making a splash at challenge

Kate Roberts (left), Jesse Gray and Sasha Williams take on the Mud, Sweat and Tears Challenge at Mosgiel’s Wingatui Racecourse yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH.

About 400 people descended on Wingatui Racecourse to start their day with a splash, despite the wintry weather yesterday morning.

Some who took part in this year’s Mud, Sweat and Tears Challenge at the Mosgiel location were dressed in costume as they tackled a range of obstacles, including chilly waterways.

George Hatzis was dressed as Santa for what was his third time taking part in the event, while a friend turned up as a Christmas tree.

Although it had been a frosty morning, the temperature was not as cold as he expected, Mr Hatzis said.

"It was a good group of friends and we had a lot of fun."

The course was 5km, and some competitors did two laps to complete a total of 10km.

Event director Simon Carter said obstacles included "a range of everything", including tunnels to crawl through, nets to crawl under, water jumps, and freezing cold lakes and ponds for competitors to traverse.

"It was fresh and chilly, but everyone had a smile on their face and enjoyed the morning, which was great.

"The uniqueness of it is something people really enjoy — it’s getting them out and active but in ways that are a bit different to what they would usually do.

"I think that’s what gets people interested."

Fancy dress was encouraged, Mr Carter said.

This year the age limit had dropped so children aged 7 and above could take part and more families could enjoy the event.

It was about taking part and having fun, rather than a more serious atmosphere people might find if they entered an event such as a half-marathon, he said.

Participation was slightly higher than it had been in recent years due to Covid-19, and it was good to see interest in the event returning.

"We’re delighted, and can’t wait for the 2024 edition already," Mr Carter said.

