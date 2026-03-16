Annie Varghese denies two charges of indecently assaulting clients during a massage. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON A Dunedin masseuse accused of groping two clients says the women made up the allegations. Annie Varghese, 51, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday for the third day of her judge-alone trial. She earlier pleaded not guilty to two charges of indecent assault relating to two women who received full-body massages from her at the now-closed Massage Centre in the Meridian Mall. In December, the court heard from the two complainants, who both alleged Varghese had touched their breasts and buttocks’ during the treatment, leaving them shaken and uncomfortable. Yesterday, the defendant said the women were lying about what she did to them. In her police interview, she accepted she had touched a complainant’s bottom during a massage as it was a ‘‘whole body’’ treatment. ‘‘If they don't want to, they can say,’’ she told the detective. But yesterday, she gave evidence she never touched the woman’s bottom during the massage. Varghese said at the time of her police interview she was stressed as she had a surgery scheduled for the next day, which could explain some inconsistencies. ‘‘I am in a different world that day because of tomorrow's surgery,’’ she said. She did accept she massaged around the women's breasts but only after asking permission. ‘‘All the women doesn't like to touch their private parts. We like only our husbands,’’ she said. “Ninety percent they doesn’t like, they don't want, then we will avoid that. If they want then we do that.” Police prosecutor Sophia Thorburn asked Varghese what motive the two women would have to make up the allegations against her. ‘‘I was thinking these two girls are not lying, but when I am doing her surrounding breast they are feeling uncomfortable,’’ the defendant replied. “If I knew [at] that time, sure I would stop it. ‘‘I didn't do any wrong to anyone, I just do my job.’’ She explained some other inconsistencies between her evidence and police interview were because she got two clients from the same day confused. Varghese's evidence marked the end of the judge-alone trial. Judge David Robinson will give his decision in May. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz