A well-placed water pipe that melted during a Dunedin kitchen fire may have saved the room from going up in flames.

Due to the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union being on their weekly hour-long strike on Friday during the time of the fire, the Ravensbourne Volunteer Fire Brigade put out the fire in a Centennial Ave, Helensburgh kitchen at 12.22pm.

It was out by 12.50pm.

Clutha Assistant Area Commander Blair Harcus said the fire started on the stove after one of the residents at the home left their cooking unattended.

Flames eventually went into the extraction fan.

However, a well-placed water pipe — partially melted from the heat — did a great job at helping contain the flames.

AAC Harcus said without that pipe, the fire might have been bigger than it was.