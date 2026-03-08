PHOTO: TNS Workers at a mental health trust are to picket today in protest against management plans to introduce 90-day trial periods. Able Minds, a South Island-based charity now run by former National MP Sarah Dowie, is negotiating the latest contracts with its staff. However, staff are worried about Able Minds’ "insistence" at introducing 90-day trial periods. Public Service Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said 90-day trials, which the PSA calls the fire-at-will law, were oppressive and wrong and should not be used by a charitable trust. “The rally is the community supporting workers at Able Minds in seeking a commitment from management to fair employment practices." The parties have been in collective bargaining since late 2021 and will be attending facilitation at the Employment Relations Authority in Invercargill on Friday. Ms Fitzsimons said the introduction of the 90-day clause would set an"inhumane" and "unfair" precedent. Able Minds’ Dunedin office will be closed today following the announcement of the rally outside the premises. Ms Dowie said the decision was made to protect vulnerable clients, families and staff. “Able Minds supports the right to peaceful protest. However, our responsibility is to protect the vulnerable people who rely on our services every day. “Given we do not know the nature or extent of the planned protest, staff will work remotely, and clients will be contacted directly regarding appointments." The key point of disagreement related to the inclusion of a 90-day trial provision for some new employees, which would not apply to existing staff, Ms Dowie said. “Mental health work can be complex and unpredictable. In some cases, trial periods provide an important safeguard to ensure the right fit for roles working with vulnerable people." Able Minds supports individuals experiencing mental distress, addiction and complex trauma across Otago and Southland. matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz