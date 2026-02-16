Hannah Pearson, 12, of Dunedin, is a big blueberry fan and likes to pick her own at Blue Willow Blueberries in Fairfield. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON It has been a mixed bag for fruit growers in the South this summer, many blaming the poor weather for disappointing yields. Summerfruit NZ Ltd’s latest market update, dated February 11, notes growers are waiting for some heat to get varieties maturing and that "there is plenty of fruit yet to be picked". The report suggests that generally, supply is not meeting demand, with the Hawke’s Bay harvest mostly finished and the Central Otago supply "not quite at full noise yet". In Dunedin, Eric Johnson, of Green Island’s Blue Willow Blueberries, reported a sluggish start to the season, and even posted on social media saying it decided to stop supplying the Otago Farmers Market earlier than expected due to the weather-affected condition of the berries. "Over the past couple of weeks, it’s been better," he said. "But we sell most of them through pick-your-own, and we’ve just sort of had to do them regardless ... of the weather. "And we find most people are still quite happy to come and put on their coats and pick in the rain, you know — gets them out of the house on a wet day sort of thing." Grapes have also had a tricky season, the cool and rainy weather meaning the harvest is likely to be slightly later than usual. Central Otago Winegrowers’ Association general manager Carolyn Murray said she was still optimistic. "Despite the rain, the vine health is excellent across Central Otago, and the quality is looking very promising. Some late season warm days are helping with ripening and flavour development. "We’re yet to embark on harvest, but yields are tracking small to average, with a smaller regional crop expected and smaller berry size." That would likely result in some excellent wines, she said. A smaller harvest would not be an issue for winegrowers, "quality remaining the focus above quantity". Summerfruit NZ’s report mentioned cherries had also had a difficult season. "There are still a couple of orchards to finish picking, but that is all." Reasonable volumes of cherries were still available last week, but they were predicted to start to run out this week, the report said. Meanwhile, plums were suffering a downturn, volumes being "light", the report said. "Black amber, black Doris, purple king and fortune are being picked. Greengage harvest is well under way. Freedom will start soon. "The lack of volume is being reflected on the supermarket shelves." Summerfruit NZ was nonetheless hopeful, as buyers and retailers seemed happy with consumer demand for summer fruit, and "the anticipated back-to-school uptick in demand occurring". matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz