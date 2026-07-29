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Money to find pests in Dunedin to help the rest of the nation

Welcoming a $3.9 million investment in Predator Free Dunedin by the Department of Conservation (from left) Predator Free Dunedin chairwoman Sally Peart, City Sanctuary project manager Kate Tanner, Doc coastal Otago district principal ranger Sam Marsh, Dunedin City Council group manager parks and recreation Heath Ellis, The Halo Project predator free project manager Jonah Kitto-Verhoef (holding trainee mustelid scat detector dog Pepper), Predator Free Dunedin The Halo Project lead Rhys Millar, Doc coastal Otago district operations manager Gabe Davies; (front) possum scat detection dog Scout. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Welcoming a $3.9 million investment in Predator Free Dunedin by the Department of Conservation (from left) Predator Free Dunedin chairwoman Sally Peart, City Sanctuary project manager Kate Tanner, Doc coastal Otago district principal ranger Sam Marsh, Dunedin City Council group manager parks and recreation Heath Ellis, The Halo Project predator free project manager Jonah Kitto-Verhoef (holding trainee mustelid scat detector dog Pepper), Predator Free Dunedin The Halo Project lead Rhys Millar, Doc coastal Otago district operations manager Gabe Davies; (front) possum scat detection dog Scout. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Welcoming a $3.9 million investment in Predator Free Dunedin by the Department of Conservation (from left) Predator Free Dunedin chairwoman Sally Peart, City Sanctuary project manager Kate Tanner, Doc coastal Otago district principal ranger Sam Marsh, Dunedin City Council group manager parks and recreation Heath Ellis, The Halo Project predator free project manager Jonah Kitto-Verhoef (holding trainee mustelid scat detector dog Pepper), Predator Free Dunedin The Halo Project lead Rhys Millar, Doc coastal Otago district operations manager Gabe Davies; (front) possum scat detection dog Scout. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Steve Hepburn
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
News|Dunedin
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