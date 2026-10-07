Police are combing a Dunedin suburb after a fleeing motorcyclist ditched his bike before going bush.

Officers were seen this afternoon with police dogs searching the area near the Oval’s “Tent City” and the Kensington Tavern.

Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said the incident unfolded about 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Police signalled for a motorcyclist to stop, but they fled.

“The rider has then abandoned the motorbike on South Rd before leaving the area on foot through bushland.”

Police were making inquiries around the Kensington area after the “flee incident”, Snr Sgt Notman said.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area while inquiries to locate the rider are ongoing.”

tim.scott@odt.co.nz