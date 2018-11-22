Thursday, 22 November 2018

4.23 pm

Motorcyclist injured in Dunedin crash

    By George Block
    A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision in Dunedin this afternoon.

    Emergency services were still at the scene of the crash on Taieri Rd near the intersection with Wakari Rd at 4.15pm.

    It appeared someone riding a Hyosung Aquila motorcycle with a learner plates had collided with a car.

    A car and a motorcycle collided in Dunedin this afternoon. Photo: Jack Anderson
    The rider was taken into to a St John ambulance, which was yet to leave the scene by 4.15pm

    One road of the lane was blocked, but the traffic was still flowing.

    Police were interviewing witnesses at the scene.

