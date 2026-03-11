The beaming smiles of a crew of Dunedin workers make up a bright new feature on their work site. Framed in bright yellow, Cargill Enterprises staff are the faces of a new mural by Dunedin artist Shane Walker on the organisation’s building, as seen from Glasgow St. Cargill Enterprises supports people with disabilities in gaining work, social, literacy and numeracy skills. Mr Walker worked with Cargill Enterprises chief executive Geoff Kemp to develop the mural. "It was all about celebrating the faces of Cargills and the staff members that work there," Mr Walker said. "I’m stoked with the outcome. Just to see the staff members get so excited and they seem pretty proud to be up on the wall: that’s kind of mission accomplished." Longtime Cargill Enterprises worker Nick Marr said it was a "lovely surprise" to be included in the mural, where he was pictured in his timber-working role. Proud Cargill Enterprise workers (from left) Lia Timpany, Nick Marr and Nathan Symister point out renderings of them in a new mural by Dunedin artist Shane Walker. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery "[I’m] working with an awesome lot of staff and employees, so it’s great." He hoped it could encourage more people to work at Cargill Enterprises. "I’ve got a wee slight disability myself, but I just don’t let it get to me, I just keep working as normal and that, and it’s good," he said. "I’ve always loved working with timber." Cargill Enterprises marketing manager Rae Steel said the bright yellow of the mural reflected the energy and enthusiasm workers brought to the job. "The guys love it. It’s bright, it’s warm, it’s breezy — they love being on it, as part of it, and they feel really special about it." The mural is one of eight featured in "Ebb and Flow" — a street art festival organised by the South Dunedin Street Art Trail, which features large-scale, live mural painting and street art workshops. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz