New bus stop trial avoids highway

From this week, passengers using the Dunedin city to Palmerston bus service can use a new bus stop in Waitati, in addition to the stop on State Highway 1 near the On the Spot store.

North-bound buses will now loop into Waitati township to let passengers off at a new temporary stop opposite the fire station before returning to State Highway 1 and continuing north.

Otago Regional Council transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said the stop on Harvey Street in Waitati aimed to make it safer for northbound passengers when they got off the bus, as they would not need to cross the highway.

"From time to time, we are asked by the community for new or additional stops on Route 1.

"Keeping our bus passengers safe with convenient bus stops always presents challenges along the State Highway high-speed environment."

However, after becoming aware of a highway accident recently with a pedestrian student, the ORC moved quickly to trial a stop in Waitati township to provide a safer alternative, Ms Cheyne said.

The new stop is a trial, which will initially run until 30 September.

"The trial will help the council decide whether it is effective and if it could become a permanent solution."

The original Route 1 bus stop near the On the Spot store near Waitati will still be used when heading north.

The return Palmerston — Dunedin city bus heading south will pick up at the existing bus stop opposite the On the Spot store.