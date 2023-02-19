New look and venue for book sale

Volunteers work to sort tens of thousands of books ahead of the new-format Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale, to be held on March 3 and 4, at the Edgar Centre. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The new-look Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale is back next month, with a new concept and location.

The popular book sale and theatre fundraiser will be held on March 3 and 4 in the More FM Arena at the Edgar Centre, and will run from 10am to 10pm each day.

Organised each year by a dedicated team of volunteers, the 24 Hour Book Sale has been held inside the Regent Theatre for the past four decades.

However, the event has outgrown the theatre space, prompting the move to the larger Edgar Centre arena site, where there will be room for the tens of thousands of books and items collected via community donations over the past year or so.

The new Edgar Centre space will be more physically comfortable, even at busy times, with everything on one easily accessible floor level, and will allow for better browsing.

Free parking will also be available.

For 2023, the 24 Hour Book Sale will combine with the Anything but Books sale to create a mega event to benefit the Regent Theatre.

Cassettes, CDs and records will not be available, as there will be a separate specialist music sale for those at another time.

The 95-year-old Regent Theatre is run by a charitable trust which relies on the support of the local community.