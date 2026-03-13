Scaffolding is erected around the Dunedin Gasworks Museum chimney to allow more detailed assessment of the structure. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery The next stage of work on Dunedin’s historic gasworks chimney has begun. Large cracks and structural changes to the 25m-high chimney were found in April, and posed an "imminent risk to public safety", the Dunedin City Council said at the time. Since then, the top 4m of brickwork has been dismantled by hand — the estimated 4000 bricks removed were catalogued and stored, in the event they might be used in reconstruction. Council property services group manager Anna Nilsen said the next stage of work encompassed additional scaffolding, weatherproofing work, and a detailed assessment of the remaining structure. "It will also include the design and construction of a protective cap at the top of the chimney to shield the brickwork from the elements, while ensuring it remains operational," she said. The work was expected to take about five to six months and cost about $105,000. Ms Nilsen said this was in addition to the last year’s emergency deconstruction work, which cost about $230,000. The chimney is about 120 years old and a category 1 historic place. It is part of the Dunedin Gasworks Museum, which is owned by the council and operated by a trust. Ms Nilsen said the council was still working through the resource consent process for last year’s emergency works. The council did not answer questions on what decisions the assessment would inform, or who would make them. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz