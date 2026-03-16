The location of the new dairy, 27 North Rd. Photo: Google Maps. Nearby businesses have lodged their opposition against ‘‘unreasonable and unfair’’ parking changes for a new North Dunedin dairy. In an effort to support parking turnover for a new Night ’n Day store, the Dunedin City Council has proposed two P30 carparks outside the North Rd site be converted to P5. The proposal, and other parking changes, will be considered by council’s hearing committee this week. Cat Rescue Charity Shop manager Raewyn Alexander said businesses neighbouring the new store, at 27 North Rd, were not better served by five-minute parks. ‘‘Because one new, as-yet business should dictate a change is unreasonable and unfair to the two businesses whose customers use these parks,’’ she said. She said the shop would lose customers as a result of the change. Of nine submissions on the proposal, six were opposed and raised concerns about the suitability of five-minute carparks for customers, particularly those with disabilities or young children. Two proposals in support were made on behalf of Night ’n Day. Nicky Gibbs said short-term parking would allow the new store to ‘‘provide a new convenience option for locals’’, while Paul Lowe said a majority of customers would stop briefly and the change would support all local businesses relying on quick visits. A council staff report to the committee said the proposed change followed a ‘‘request from business to improve parking turnover’’. Two proposals supported the Night ’n Day plan. One carpark would remain P30 under the proposal. Night ’n Day representatives also backed changes outside stores in Eglinton Rd and Main South Rd, also intended to increase parking turnover. Other proposed changes include creating 30 unrestricted parks in Main South Rd, near the Sunnyvale Community Centre, following a trial last year. In Princes St, kerb build-outs and motorcycle parking would be removed to extend an existing bus stop. Outside Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, an existing pick-up/drop-off zone is proposed to be moved metres along the street, so a neighbouring coach park can be extended. The committee will consider the changes on Friday. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz