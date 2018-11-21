Norah Jones coming to Dunedin, Queenstown

Norah Jones will perform in Dunedin and Queenstown next year. Photo: Getty Images

Come Away With Me singer Norah Jones has announced shows for Dunedin and Queenstown in April 2019.

The nine-time Grammy winner Norah Jones, will perform at the Regent Theatre in Dunedin on April 26, and the Events Centre in Queenstown on April 28.

It is 14 years since the singer-song writer performed in New Zealand last.

She will also perform three shows in Australia, and a show each in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

There will be a ticket pre-sale for Frontier (the promoter) members for the shows for 24 hours from 2pm on November 26.

General public tickets go on sale at noon on November 29.