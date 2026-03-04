PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

The ILT City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band marches along Princes St to the Octagon on Saturday during the Otago/Southland Pipe Band Championships. Fourteen bands took part in the competition on Saturday and Sunday as judges paid close attention to their form. In the results from Sunday, South Canterbury Pipe Band Juvenile took first place in the Juvenile Marches category. Aggregate first place in the Grade 4B category went to the South Canterbury Highland Pipe Band. Aggregate first place in the Grade 4A category and Grade 3 category was the Canterbury Caledonian Society Pipe Band. Aggregate first place in the Grade 2 category went to City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band.

City of Dunedin Pipe Band president Sam Coutts said it was good to have the competition back in Dunedin after two years of it taking place in Queenstown.

"The weather managed to be perfect for us on Saturday and we managed to avoid the worst of it on Sunday."

With a few new faces in the band, Mr Coutts was pretty pleased with how the weekend went.

The weekend was a chance for the band to practise before the Canterbury Centre Championships this weekend.