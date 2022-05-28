Saturday, 28 May 2022

2.50 pm

One hurt after car rolls down bank

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services were called after a car rolled down a bank in Dunedin.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called about 1.35pm to reports of a car rolling down a bank in Shetland St.

    St John attended and one person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries, she said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Lookout Point and Roslyn stations assisted at the scene.

    Emergency services could be seen parked at Arai Te Uru Marae and it appeared the incident happened nearby.

