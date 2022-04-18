REPORT & PHOTO: OSCAR FRANCIS

Emergency services attend a collision between two cars at the intersection of Cumberland and St Andrew Sts about 5.40pm yesterday.

Police attended, along with St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The road was blocked for about half-an-hour, and northbound traffic was diverted into St Andrew St.

A bus tried to make the left turn but scraped the side of a police car which was helping to direct traffic.

A witness said it appeared that a takeaway delivery driver had gone through a red light and that vehicle was hit by another car.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was transported to Dunedin Hospital.