University of Otago brain researcher Prof Louise Parr-Brownlie will co-lead a new international brain research project. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Neurological and mental health disorders have now surpassed cardiovascular diseases as the leading causes of disability and mortality, affecting more than 3 billion people globally. So a new international partnership has been established with the aim of improving brain health research and treatment, which is to be co-led by University of Otago brain researcher Prof Louise Parr-Brownlie. In conjunction with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the European Commission, the University of Otago has been named as the New Zealand host of the Horizon Europe Brain Health Partnership. Prof Parr-Brownlie said the 10-year project would bring together transdisciplinary teams from around the globe, which would not only amplify the country’s brain research excellence but also improve the lives of New Zealanders. ‘‘We all want to lead full and rewarding lives, and to age positively. ‘‘Yet, neurological and mental health disorders are leading causes of disability and mortality globally, and these conditions change the way people, and their family, live their life.’’ She said research that improved brain health, found better treatments of disorders and reduced the need to access healthcare systems improved the quality of life for individuals and also supported productivity and growth of New Zealand’s economy. ‘‘This partnership is an investment in the future of brain research in New Zealand to ensure citizens have access to the best future therapies.’’ Under the partnership, New Zealand had a small funding pool to support research teams to join large consortia across the globe. The Ministry of Health has provided $500,000 which will enable researchers to collaborate with new people, be exposed to new ways of thinking and problem solving, and access datasets and research infrastructure that are not available in New Zealand. Prof Parr-Brownlie said teamwork was key to finding real-world solutions, such as new ways to deliver health services, detect brain changes or develop new treatments to improve brain health. ‘‘Researchers in a single country are unlikely to solve this important and complex problem. ‘‘Significant progress will be made when the best researchers across brain research disciplines form large, transdisciplinary teams that include people living with brain conditions, advocates, technology specialists and industry.’’ Prof Parr-Brownlie said she was honoured to be co-leading the partnership. ‘‘It has a strong mission to empower people living with brain conditions, to drive the research agenda and decide what should be funded, which aligns with my values and my previous experience of being the director of the Ageing Well National Science Challenge. ‘‘New Zealand health researchers are world leaders at delivering equitable, person-centric research that improves people’s lives. ‘‘This partnership provides a powerful way to do just that.’’ john.lewis@odt.co.nz