Saturday, 19 February 2022

Party organiser hit with infringement notice

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police have issued an infringement notice to the person who organised a student party that was attended by more than 300 people this week.

    Police yesterday slammed the out of control party on Thursday night as ''blatant stupidity''.

    Today, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police followed up their inquires into the party at the London St address and identified its organiser.

    They were issued an infringement notice for exceeding the 100-person limit under the current Covid-19 Red traffic light setting, he said.

    The party has not been listed among Ministry of Health locations of interest.

    However, student parties in Castle and Howe Sts remain the city’s only entries on the register. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter