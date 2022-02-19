Party organiser hit with infringement notice

Police have issued an infringement notice to the person who organised a student party that was attended by more than 300 people this week.

Police yesterday slammed the out of control party on Thursday night as ''blatant stupidity''.

Today, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police followed up their inquires into the party at the London St address and identified its organiser.

They were issued an infringement notice for exceeding the 100-person limit under the current Covid-19 Red traffic light setting, he said.

The party has not been listed among Ministry of Health locations of interest.

However, student parties in Castle and Howe Sts remain the city’s only entries on the register.