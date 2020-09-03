Penguins with a message

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH author Carolyn Managh spent yesterday preparing for a pop-up penguin sanctuary in Dunedin.

It will house 501 papier-mache penguins made from end-of-run ODT papers.

The sanctuary, which will open in the Golden Centre today, marks the launch of her book, which includes 501 actions people can carry out to live more sustainably, as well as penguin stories written by University of Otago zoology researcher Thomas Mattern.

Preparations also included making miniature plywood trees and attaching 1002 wings and feet to the little penguins.

The life-size birds will go on a road trip of New Zealand in an electric car this month, bringing awareness of the impact humans’ actions can have on nature.