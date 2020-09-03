Thursday, 3 September 2020

Penguins with a message

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PenguinKind author Carolyn Managh spent yesterday preparing for a pop-up penguin sanctuary in Dunedin.

    It will house 501 papier-mache penguins made from end-of-run ODT papers.

    The sanctuary, which will open in the Golden Centre today, marks the launch of her book, which includes 501 actions people can carry out to live more sustainably, as well as penguin stories written by University of Otago zoology researcher Thomas Mattern.

    Preparations also included making miniature plywood trees and attaching 1002 wings and feet to the little penguins.

    The life-size birds will go on a road trip of New Zealand in an electric car this month, bringing awareness of the impact humans’ actions can have on nature. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter