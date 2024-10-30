Pensioner blows over limit after crashing into parked car

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin pensioner three times over the limit allegedly crashed into a parked car while trying remove his own from blocking a driveway.
Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said police were called to a Helensburgh address about 10pm yesterday after reports a man had crashed into a parked car.
When police arrived, the 67-year-old male driver told them he had moved the car because his friend couldn't get out of the driveway.
He admitted to drinking and recorded a breath alcohol level of 761mcg/L, Snr Sgt Reay said.
The legal limit is 250mcg/L.
The man's licence was suspended for 28 days and he was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.