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One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a crash near Green Island on Sunday.
The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am.
A vehicle crashed into a ditch, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.
Firefighting crews from the Lookout Point and Roslyn stations attended.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a first response unit and a manager were sent to the scene.
A patient, initially believed to be in a serious condition, was taken to hospital.
However, police said he was soon discharged and did not suffer any significant physical injuries.