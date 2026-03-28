The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a crash near Green Island on Sunday.

The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am.

A vehicle crashed into a ditch, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Firefighting crews from the Lookout Point and Roslyn stations attended.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a first response unit and a manager were sent to the scene.

A patient, initially believed to be in a serious condition, was taken to hospital.

However, police said he was soon discharged and did not suffer any significant physical injuries.