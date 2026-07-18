Changes to tenancy rules introduced last December are fostering a fairer rental market for animal owners. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Eased restrictions mean furry flatmates are finding a warmer welcome from landlords.

The latest PD Insurance Pet Trends survey indicates new tenancy rules introduced last December are fostering a fairer rental market for animal owners.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act changes, tenants can keep pets with landlord consent, which may only be declined on reasonable grounds.

Tenants accept full responsibility for pet-related damage and meet reasonable conditions, such as a pet bond of up to two weeks’ rent.

The survey of more than 1150 cat and dog owners nationwide found that of the 200 that indicated they rent, fewer than one in five renters (18.5%) said their pet had caused property harm.

Of landlords who answered the question, 22% reported issues caused by a tenant’s animal.

The damage described was mostly minor, such as scratched carpets, doors and walls, chewed frames, toilet-training accidents and dug-up gardens.

Renters typically fixed the issues or paid for repairs themselves.

PD Insurance chief operating officer Michelle Le Long said the results were encouraging.

"Like children, pets can make an occasional mark on a home, but responsible pet owners are quick to repair the little things, leaving the memories behind instead of the damage," Ms Le Long said.

The survey suggested the new tenancy rules were helping create a more balanced approach to renting with pets.

"Most renters told us landlords are open to pets, typically with prior approval, while more than half said they don’t face any specific pet restrictions at all.

"Where conditions do apply, they’re generally centred on practical considerations such as the number of pets, breed or size limits, ensuring pets are well-trained and keeping them appropriately contained."

The findings indicated landlords were increasingly embracing pet-friendly rentals while still taking reasonable steps to protect their properties, Ms Le Long said.

The survey also asked dog owners whether their council’s registration fees were fair value for the dog-friendly services provided, such as parks and off-leash areas.

Nationally, 65.6% said yes.

Otago owners were happier than most with 70.9% backing their council’s fees.

Ms Le Long said the feedback showed there was still room for improvement.

Many respondents said they would like to see more off-leash spaces, better-maintained parks and additional facilities such as waste bins.

Others raised concerns about unregistered dogs and whether the collected funds were being reinvested into related infrastructure.

"The message is clear," Ms Le Long said.

"Dog owners are generally happy to contribute, but they also want to see tangible benefits for both pets and the wider community."

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz