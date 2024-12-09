Plea for new student bar ahead of hearing

Mili Oxley Lobo and Baden Oxley outside the old Captain Cook Hotel. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The co-owner of the former Captain Cook Tavern has launched an impassioned plea for a new student bar ahead of her liquor licence hearing today.

Mili Oxley Lobo and Bayden Oxley — who also own Errick’s and Ombrellos — want to officially open the venue, called DropKicks, shortly.

The venue’s opening night had been scheduled for September 14, but in a post on social media DropKicks announced this had been delayed "due to circumstances beyond our control".

Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP) complained about the co-owners promoting the venue before securing a liquor licence.

The district licensing committee will debate the merits of the venue’s liquor licence today, but Ms Oxley Lobo’s submission stressed the need for a new student bar.

"My passion for a student bar stems from a deeply personal commitment to creating safe and supportive spaces for students.

"It is not just about providing a place to socialise; it’s about establishing a venue where safety and wellbeing are prioritised.

"I am dedicated to implementing harm minimisation interventions as a standard practice, ensuring that every aspect of the bar contributes to a secure and positive environment for all patrons."

Capacity for the venue would be about 250 people.

Ms Oxley Lobo said it was crucial the venue go ahead, as it would help revitalise Dunedin’s live music scene.

"Dunedin’s music scene has faced significant challenges in recent years.

"Rising living costs, noise complaints and the impact of the global pandemic have all put pressure on our beloved venues and artists.

"We do not want to be just a venue; we want to be a lifeline for Dunedin’s community."

By fostering a safe environment, the venue could also help limit alcohol-related harm, while her aim was to prove students "were deserving of much more respect and consideration".

"By naming the bar DropKicks, I want to flip the script, demonstrating that students should be viewed as valued individuals who deserve a space that is not only enjoyable but also safe and respectful."

Licensing inspector Tanya Morrison did not lodge any objections, but expressed some concern about the initial promotion of the venue.

"While it is understandable that the applicant is looking to start their business, book artists/performers and bring in revenue by already selling tickets to planned events, it could be seen as presumptive that an alcohol licence will be granted to enable these events to occur."

She noted, however, that the concept of a student bar in general was well supported, provided it was run in a way that ensured the safe and responsible sale and supply of alcohol, which was the object of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and the medical officer of health did not raise any objections to the application.

However, SSDP continued to oppose it, submitting the applicant’s behaviour had been "alarmingly presumptuous".

"SSDP found the fact that the applicant had announced their venue extremely concerning, as the applicant’s actions seem to be in complete disregard to the fair and due process required by the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, which exists to ensure the safe and responsible supply of alcohol; and demands the minimisation of alcohol-related harm."

Meanwhile, lawyers for Bede Crestani also criticised the applicant’s promotion of the venue before obtaining the licence.

"We have chosen to object to this application to ensure that the safe and responsible supply of alcohol to, and the minimisation of alcohol-related harm experienced by, Dunedin’s student community is the foremost consideration in the grant of this on-licence."

In response to these concerns, Ms Oxley Lobo said she had perceived their advertising as relating to the music of the new venue, "not our presumed licence, hence hopeful event dates were released".

"Our events are about the music, about the community and about making a change in Dunedin — our events are not about the venue, the location or the alcohol, and for that, DropKicks and what it stands for is not limited to the outcome of our licence. It is an ethos and movement that will carry on regardless."

