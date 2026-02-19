A penguin at Kelly Tarlton’s Sealife Aquarium, in Auckland, shows a preference for a white bottle cap, rather than other colours, during a plastics study. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Scientists have called for manufacturers to put ‘‘a lid on the production of white and clear plastics’’, after new research has found penguins and other seabirds appear to have a preference for white plastics. University of Auckland Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Society research fellow Dr Ariel-Micaiah Heswall tested the plastic colour preferences of 23 king and 46 gentoo penguins at Kelly Tarlton’s Sealife Aquarium and found they interacted far more often with white plastic than other colours. Penguins are known to eat plastic bottle caps, so red, blue, black and white caps were used in the experiment. She said the seabirds chose white almost twice as often as black, and about 45% more often than red or blue. Some other scientists have suggested it was because white and clear plastics made up the bulk of the millions of tonnes of plastic floating in the ocean, but Dr Heswall’s new research showed penguins selected white plastic — even when it was not more plentiful than other colours. Ariel-Micaiah Heswall She said the penguins showed least interest in the black bottle caps and seldom pecked the blue ones. ‘‘Generally, black plastic is least often found inside most species of seabirds internationally.’’ It showed white plastic could be a ‘‘sensory trap’’ for penguins, because it may be luring them with a colour that appeals to their senses. It was also possible their preference for white was because it reminded them of prey, eggshell or their own feathers, she said. Eating plastic posed risks of starvation because it could fill or obstruct a bird’s gut. Sharp plastics could puncture the gut, but soft plastics such as balloons were more likely to result in immediate death for seabirds, she said. Microplastics could also leach into seabirds’ blood streams, changing hormone balances and sometimes causing plasticosis, a disease marked by chronic inflammation and scarring in the digestive tract. In another study published in June last year, she found white and clear plastics were most often found in the guts of 13 species of North Island seabirds. Yellow and gold plastics were the next most commonly found inside the seabirds. While red and green plastics were widespread on Auckland beaches, they were less often found in the seabirds’ guts, she said. Plastic was found inside all 19 of the Buller’s shearwaters they examined. ‘‘It’s a big problem, but at least we’re beginning to understand it better,’’ she said. ‘‘Putting a lid on the production of white and clear plastics could reduce the threat for many seabird species. ‘‘There needs to be more research, but if manufacturers replaced white plastics with black, that could potentially make a big difference for seabirds. ‘‘Ideally, people should be more careful about how they dispose of plastics.’’ john.lewis@odt.co.nz