After Ali Wilkinson’s heart surgery at just 2 years old, his parents were told he would never be an athlete. Now 6, Ali is going the extra mile to put any doubts to bed - ready to not just run, but bike and swim his way to success alongside big brother Asher, 8. The Mosgiel brothers will join hundreds of other keen young athletes at Sunday’s Weet-Bix Kiwi Kids TRYathlon. Mum Rebecca said the boys loved doing anything sporty, active and outdoors together. Sunday’s event would be the brothers’ first TRYathlon, a milestone which had, at one point, seemed well out of reach for the family. In 2021, weeks after his second birthday, Ali was rushed to Starship children’s hospital for life-saving surgery to address a double aortic arch - a congenital heart defect. Mosgiel brothers Asher (left) and Ali Wilkinson are ready to rip into Sunday’s Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Mrs Wilkinson said after the surgery, there were lots of things doctors were unsure Ali would ever be able to do. "Little things, like when he went for his first swimming lesson when he was 3 and a-half, that was quite emotional for his father and I," she said. "He’s kind of gone from strength to strength after having his surgery - he loves being out and about. "This TRYathlon is something that’s special for him." The boys and their older cousin had been training for the TRYathlon, fitting runs and bike rides alongside cricket, golf and miniball. As the brothers were racing in different age groups, they would be able to cheer each other on, Asher said. "We think it’s fun and we’ve seen our cousins do it. I think it’s a good challenge." Ali agreed it would be a good challenge and said it felt good to be active. "After I had my surgery I started running in the hospital," he said. When doctors removed a large drain from Ali’s back post-surgery, "he literally was up and running", Mrs Wilkinson said. "Quite surprising for all of us... [he was] bowling a cricket ball at one of the cardiologists at Starship". The TRYathlon will be at and around Taieri College from 7am. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz