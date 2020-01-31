Highway patrol will turn to cycleway patrol for a select group of Dunedin police.

As of February 12, several officers in Dunedin, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will take to the roads on e-bikes as part of a $70,000 road safety trial.

The trial, which is being funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency, will last for four weeks.

Dunedin officers were busy testing their new rides during a training session yesterday.

Sergeant Hamish Knight had travelled down from Wellington to help his southern counterparts get to grips with their new wheels.

He described the bikes as "another tool in the tool box" for police.

He said the cycling officers had already attracted plenty of attention as they trained, from members of the public wondering what they were up to, to children coming up to say hello.

The officers will be kitted out with special, police-issue cycling gear, including shoes, shorts, gloves and plenty of high-vis.

Testing out the new e-bikes as part of a police trial are (from left) Constable Kerrin Williams, Constable Stewart Thomas, and Senior Constable Ruth Parsons, all of Dunedin. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Road policing acting national manager Inspector Gini Welch said the idea of police on bikes was not a new concept.

"However, our focus is much broader now, especially in the area of road policing prevention. And having e-bikes means our officers also have a little extra power when they need it.

“Having officers on e-bikes gives increased visibility of police in our communities, making us more accessible to you and contributing to people in our communities feeling safe and being safe."

They also provided an extra ability to keep an eye on driving and cycling behaviour, including distracted drivers and people not wearing seatbelts.

After the trial, a formal evaluation will be completed and the potential for further operational use will be considered.