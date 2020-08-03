Police looking for Mazda Bounty after hit-and-runs

Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be responsible for two hit-and-runs in Dunedin at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 2004 Honda Integra was sitting at traffic lights on the corner of George St and Duke St when an unknown vehicle crashed into the back of it at high speed.

The incident, which happened at about 10pm on Saturday, sent the car through the intersection and showered another vehicle in glass.

The offending vehicle, believed to be a Mazda Bounty, fled the scene, he said.

About 20 minutes later, a car parked in a residential car park near a North St address was struck by a vehicle, which also fled the scene.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police believe it was the same vehicle.

Investigations are under way and anyone who saw a damaged Mazda Bounty at the weekend should contact police, he said.

