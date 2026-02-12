File photo Police will be out in force in Dunedin’s student quarter as the tail end of Flo Week approaches. Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were expecting tonight and tomorrow night to ramp up as the week of parties reached a peak. This comes after a young man was in a critical condition after falling 10m from a university building early on Wednesday. He was discovered by Campus Watch staff lying alone on the ground outside the Centre of Innovation building about 12.10am. During Wednesday night’s parties a 19-year-old man was spoken to by police at 10.45pm for throwing a glass bottle in Castle St and causing it to smash, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. He originally gave false details but was later identified and campus constables were dealing with him. Several people had to be transported to Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department after suffering dislocations at student quarter parties. More staff had been rostered on to support police deployment in north Dunedin. There was potential for streets to be shut down but they would play it by ear, police said. Snr Sgt Dinnissen said if a party was contained within the flat’s property boundaries ‘‘then we don’t have to worry about that sort of stuff but if there is a risk to members of public and road users, we’ve got the ability to shut it down to keep people from entering in there with a vehicle’’. Ideally, police would not have to interfere but sometimes their hands were forced, he said. Snr Sgt Dinnissen urged students drinking to avoid climbing buildings and to buy cans and not throw bottles.