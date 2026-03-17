Students packed into the Bunker flat in Queen St yesterday to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery This year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations have left police happy as the day finished with no fires and no serious injuries. Hundreds of young people rose before the sun to begin drinking in North Dunedin yesterday, roaming the suburb decked in green outfits or body paint. Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said as far as police knew, there had been no couch fires and no people admitted to hospital. A group of people dressed in green above Stuart St let commuters know what they were celebrating yesterday morning. There were also no reports of people being hit in the head with glass bottles. However, he was still concerned about people climbing on roofs. "Still disappointing that we were educating a number of people around being on roofs, but other than that, we’re quite happy with everyone’s behaviour." Celebrating at the Bunker flat in Queen St yesterday are University of Canterbury students Lucy Jurlina (left) and Sophie Smith, both 19, of the Wairarapa. In previous years, an influx of visitors from outside Dunedin had been blamed for poor behaviour — which included four couch fires and the burning of a dead wallaby before dawn last year. It was possible this year, as St Patrick’s Day fell on a Tuesday, fewer people had travelled to Dunedin for celebrations, Snr Sgt Bond said. Some party-goers he had spoken to reported drinking from 3am and people appeared to be drinking more wine. Police had been watching proceedings from 5am, and had followed the crowd through the day, Snr Sgt Bond said. A tide of green, as seen in Castle St, flowed through North Dunedin yesterday as hundreds of students celebrated St Patrick’s Day. He was happy people seemed to have used the three barbecues on offer for some food, and were drinking the free water provided. Celebrating at the Bunker flat in Queen St yesterday were University of Canterbury students Sophie Smith and Lucy Jurlina, both 19, of the Wairarapa. Miss Smith said they had travelled from Christchurch with six other people. For some, it was their third year coming to Dunedin to mark St Patrick’s Day. Making memories, Fraser Elliot captures a group of fifth-year students partying outside their Cargill St flat yesterday. Asked what the appeal of Dunedin was, Miss Smith said "the whole situation — it’s so much fun". "On a day like this, Christchurch is so boring — this is just so fun. "St Paddy’s is quite a good day, it’s quite fun, everyone gets pretty litty. "We got up this morning, alarm went off at 4am, and we just started drinking from there." A group of revellers are treated to a clear view of Dunedin City at Brackens Lookout. The Otago Daily Times also spoke to party-goers in Castle St. One man promised it would be the "best and biggest" day of his life. Most people said they had already completed "six before 6" — consuming six alcoholic drinks before 6am. Others also reported taking part in "wine before 9" and a "goon before noon", referring to boxed wine. University College residents returning to their hall said it was a "bloody good day". A fourth-year student at a flat party in Kyle St said the calm, clear weather made a "good day for it", and University College residents returning to their hall said it was a "bloody good day". The Otago University Students’ Association and charity Red Frogs NZ held barbecues in Castle St yesterday. The University of Otago declined to comment on student behaviour yesterday, saying any comment would come today. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz